Book Blast: Deadly Wilderness Showdown by Lisa Weaver #BookBlast

Hunted through the wilderness…can they survive animals and criminals?





He saved her once. He’ll risk everything to save her again.

After surviving a brutal encounter with a sadistic serial killer, Abbie Renforth finds peace in the Maine wilderness. But peace turns to peril when a vengeful crime family brings their war to her doorstep, turning her sanctuary into a battlefield.

Ethan Knight, the former detective who once saved her life, is reluctantly pulled back into the fray. Together they must outwit ruthless enemies and unravel a dangerous tangle of lies. Can they outmaneuver a merciless crime family and unearth the truth before their time runs out?

Deadly Wilderness Showdown is available at Amazon.

╰┈➤Book Details

Genre: Inspirational Romantic Suspense

Sub-genre: Christian Mystery/Suspense

Language:English

Pages: 20

Paperback ISBN: 978-1335957863



