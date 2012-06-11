Book Blast: Deadly Wilderness Showdown by Lisa Weaver #BookBlast
Hunted through the wilderness…can they survive animals and criminals?
He saved her once. He’ll risk everything to save her again.
After surviving a brutal encounter with a sadistic serial killer, Abbie Renforth finds peace in the Maine wilderness. But peace turns to peril when a vengeful crime family brings their war to her doorstep, turning her sanctuary into a battlefield.
Ethan Knight, the former detective who once saved her life, is reluctantly pulled back into the fray. Together they must outwit ruthless enemies and unravel a dangerous tangle of lies. Can they outmaneuver a merciless crime family and unearth the truth before their time runs out?
Deadly Wilderness Showdown is available at Amazon.
╰┈➤Book Details
Genre: Inspirational Romantic Suspense
Sub-genre: Christian Mystery/Suspense
Language:English
Pages: 20
Paperback ISBN: 978-1335957863
Abbie Renforth had witnessed more than her share of psyche-scarring moments in her former career as a photojournalist for an international news agency. She’d captured far too many heart-wrenching images in the aftermath of earthquakes, floods, wildfires and senseless crimes than she cared to remember. Some things, once seen, could never be unseen.
She’d experienced the worst the world had to offer—and not only in her professional life. Now, amid the wild and rugged beauty of Maine, where she’d retreated after losing her job and very nearly her life, she was experiencing the best.
Recalling how close she’d come to missing out on the chance to spend three months in this idyllic expanse of backcountry courtesy of a visiting artist program, she was grateful she’d overcome her hesitation. Fear had nearly kept her from saying yes when she’d first been offered the opportunity to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Since she’d been attacked, her formerly borderless comfort zone had shrunk to an anxiety-restricted microcosm. Nearly dying at the hands of a demented serial killer had a way of doing that to a person.
– Excerpted from Deadly Wilderness Showdown by Lisa Weaver, Harlequin Love Inspired Suspense, 2026. Reprinted with permission.
Lisa Weaver lives in Maine with her husband and one very spoiled Maine coon cat. When she’s not spinning pulse-pounding tails, she enjoys hiking, biking, getting her hands dirty in her flower gardens, spending time in nature and baking decadent treats inspired by her fascination with baking competition shows (and chocolate).
Lisa’s latest book is Deadly Wilderness Showdown.
Visit her website at www.LisaWeaverRomance.com.
Connect with her on social media at:
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╰┈➤Facebook: www.facebook.com/weaverromance
╰┈➤Instagram: www.instagram.com/lisaweaverauthor
╰┈➤BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/authors/lisa-weaver
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