📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Feathers of the Phoenix: Under the Norse Star Book 2' Cheryl Carpinello #AuthorInterview

Cheryl Carpinello is a retired high school English teacher. Her Tales and Legends appeal to readers of all ages, particularly those who have struggled with reading. Through her 25 years teaching diverse readers, she’s found that stories from the Ancient Worlds and Arthurian Legend draw in readers of all abilities. She writes Arthurian Legend focused on these cornerstones: Courage, Honor, Loyalty, & Friendship. Her tales from Egypt & the new series Feathers of the Phoenix meld the ancient/medieval worlds with today. The Atlantean Horse and Under the Norse Star, books 1 &2 of Feathers of the Phoenix, brings the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse out of the Bible & into the modern world. Her Grandma/Grandpa’s Tales, short illustrated nature stories, help the youngest readers build their reading skills. At the 2nd grade reading level, these stories are suitable for readers aged 4 and up. She also does classroom & zoom visits where students can create their own Illuminated Poetry. As retired teachers, Cheryl and her husband love to travel. They attend college football games around the US each year and also travel abroad for fun and research. They’ve been to Egypt, the UK, Iceland, Norway, Mexico & the Caribbean. Visit her website at https://www.cherylcarpinello.com. Connect with her on social media at: ╰┈➤X: https://www.x.com/ccarpinello ╰┈➤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheryl.carpinello1 ╰┈➤Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ccarpine1/ ╰┈➤BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/cheryl-carpinello









In your latest book, Under the Norse Star: Book 2 of the Feathers of the Phoenix series, cousins Rosa (who can hear the dead) and Jerome travel to ancient Iceland to find the second Golden Red Feather of the Phoenix. The overarching goal of the series is to collect all five feathers to resurrect Atlantis. During their journey in Iceland, the cousins must survive shapeshifters, an evil Horseman, trolls, and earthquakes. How did you ever come up with such an intriguing storyline?

I love mythology. In my World Literature classes, I taught mythology along with our readings. It’s impossible not to. I was familiar with a lot of Norse mythology from our many visits to Iceland. You encounter the myths throughout the island. It was a hard decision to figure out what to use and what not to use! I had to make their journey challenging and a dangerous. Raising Atlantis is not for the faint-hearted.

Under the Norse Star is set in Iceland. Can you tell us more about this place they dubbed ‘The Land of Fire and Ice’?

Iceland is an amazing land, full of waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes, ever-changing landscape, and friendly people. It’s one of the few places where people can watch icebergs flowing out to the ocean and see vast expanses of moss covered rocks, reminiscent of pictures of the moon. I have a picture of me with an erupting volcano in the background. We’ve watched lava flowing down mountain sides. Sheep freely roam even on the roads. Whales inhabit the north coast waters. I love Iceland.

Can you tell us about the main characters?

Rosa and Jerome share the main character distinction. They are both composites of all my students over the years: eager for adventure, trying to figure out who they are and want to be, cautious, and caring individuals.

They are cousins, as close as brother and sister. Rosa’s unique gift is hearing the dead. She discovered this in Sons of the Sphinx. Jerome’s gift is tricky: communicating through touch. He discovered this in The Atlantean Horse, the first book of Feather of the Phoenix.

Other characters include Mneseus, an ancient Atlantean that helps Rosa and Jerome by transporting them to the destinations; Njal, the Icelandic cat that may or may not prove helpful; and the Horseman riding a Nykur with the red mane and tale. And of course, the cousins’ Grandpa.

What do you think sets Under the Norse Star apart from other books of the same genre?

The setting and the action. Everything that happens in the book is based on my numerous visits to Iceland. I’ve also done extensive research into the mythology of the land. I hope my fascination with Iceland is evident to readers. My books are fast-paced with shorter chapters. Readers are able to relate to my characters because they are composites of my students over the years.

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

Rosa and Jerome find themselves at the edge of a icy glacier river they must cross on a fallen tree. With Jerome safe, Rosa starts across and an earthquake explodes farther upstream sending huge ice boulders down toward her.

What season does your book take place?

It’s the Fall, in fact, the Autumnal Equinox. All of the Phoenix Feathers have to be found on the Sun Days: Spring Equinox, Summer Solstice, Autumnal Equinox, and Winter Solstice.

Your book is jam packed with Norse mythology and legends. Can you give us an example?

Shapeshifters. Not all are as they seem. This is evident in more than one character in Under the Norse Star.

What’s next for you?

I’ve started on book 3, tentatively titled Out of Ash and Fire. I’m also working on updating my grandson’s book Cameron’s Book of Insects and also Tutankhamen Speaks.