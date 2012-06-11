Character Guest Post with Olivia Richards of Joni Parker's Edge of Death: Book Two of the Admiralty Archives @parkerjoni #characterguest

Once A Journalist by Olivia Richards





Journalism is in my blood. From the time I was in elementary school, I pretended to be a news anchor on TV, interviewing my classmates and teachers for who knows what. Even my husband claims that I’m interviewing him when I ask him questions. I only ask him so many questions because he doesn’t give me thorough answers. Is such that a bad thing?





. My dream interview would be with this girl I know. Actually, she’s not longer a girl; she’s in her twenties now. Her name is Alex and she used to be one of my Elf neighbors on this island called ‘Seaward Isle.’ To read more about my arrival and my early days on the island called, ‘The Island Game: The Inside Story of Seaward Isle,’ at this link: https://amazon.com/dp/ B008MB285O





As a soldier, Alex has been involved in a lot of dangerous missions. Her name keeps coming up when something important happens. She’s had something to do with the killing of several criminals and strangely enough, she’s even responsible for getting us off the island. Somehow, she broke the spell that destroyed the storms surrounding it. But she won’t tell me a thing even though I’ve assured her she’d remain anonymous.





How frustrating!





Foolishly, I thought when I came back from that island to the mortal world on Earth, I’d never hear her name again, but I just read a newspaper article about a foiled assassination attempt on VADM Sir Teller of the British Royal Navy. A reliable source told me she was the one who caught the suspect before he had a chance to do anything, but the official story claims the Royal Marines did it in conjunction with the police. If she was there, she was involved; she’s not a bystander. I happened to mention it to my new boss at Sky News who wants me to set up an interview with her, but I know she won’t do it. Maybe I can get an interview with the Admiral and he can confirm the story and her involvement. Where did I put his business card?



