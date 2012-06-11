Interview: Mavis McKnight Author of THE MIS-EDUCATION OF THE CHURCH GIRL #Interview

Mavis McKnight is a candid, caring, and passionate Certified Sex Coach and Marriage Advocate. She is on a mission to educate, empower, and inspire Christian wives to enrich their sexual relationship. She encourages women to embrace their sexuality, learn to be creative, and bring more fun and excitement to their intimate lives. Her goal is to teach women to add flavor and spice to their sex life, blend sex positive messages with actions, and create tantalizing sexual experiences that burst with sweetness.

Some of the areas she coaches are:

Little or no interest in sex

Problems getting or holding an erection

Problems ejaculating too soon

Never experienced an orgasm

Can’t orgasm with a partner

Body Image Issues

Sexual inhibitions

Uneven desire

Little or no sex skills

Desire for enhanced pleasure

Additionally, she explores the areas of:

More fun and fulfilling sex

Planning romantic and erotic dates

Taking the stress, distress, and worry out of sex

Kicking sexual frustration to the curb

Speaking up boldly for your sexual needs

Deep soulful connections

Intimacy inside and outside of the bedroom

She has conducted numerous workshops, seminars, marriage classes, and bible studies for over eleven years; provided counseling and coaching in marriage and relationships for over 10 years; Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology; a Master’s Degree in Human Services; She is a Certified Sex Coach and Clinical Sexologist, a Certified Life Coach, Published author, and Co-Founder and CEO of Intimate Connections.

When Mavis is not bubbling over with passion to teach about sex, she enjoys dancing, traveling, reading, laughing, music, spending time with her handsome, adorable, loving husband and family, and having her grandkids over for a sleep-over...sometimes. 😊

When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I came up with the idea to write my journal after I started researching, studying, and conducting informal surveys on sexual beliefs and attitudes, and found out how many women would rather take sex or leave it. The main reason for this was they weren’t getting anything out of it and saw it as a massive waste of time.

Although their partner’s lack of sex skills slightly came into play, I found there were three major reasons for this mindset:

The negative beliefs and views they were taught growing up such as, sex is dirty, a sin, all about taking care of your husband’s needs, something good girls don’t talk about let alone do.

They hardly had a clue what made their toes curl; In essence, suffered from a lack of education about their own female anatomy and what pleased them sexually.

There were major fears around speaking up for their needs, wants, and desires.

All of this showed me that women needed to unlearn what they were taught and relearn new ways of expressing their sexuality.

That’s when it became my passion and obligation to focus on female pleasure. It also became my goal to teach women to add flavor and spice to their sex life, to blend sex positive messages with actions, and to create tantalizing sexual experiences that burst with sweetness!



Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I self-published the original journal, but needed to add more pop and appeal to the inside. Soon after, someone invited me to a Facebook group where one of the moderators posted a beautiful flyer and a journal she had designed. I reached out to her and we connected. I hired her company, IBG Publishing, and she not only published my journal but also helped to expand my brand, and to increase my social media presence. I celebrated with a Virtual Launch party, July 3, 2020!



Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes, absolutely! You can have the most amazing, educational, entertaining information in your book, but if your cover doesn’t catch anyone’s eyes, or speak to anyone’s heart, it’s just amazing, educational, entertaining information no one will ever get their hands on. And in turn, never have a life-changing experience from your work or service.



How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This journal wasn’t nearly as hard to write as my first book, because that one was completely from scratch. However, for this one, over the years I had written articles, done speaking engagements, facilitated workshops, classes, and seminars. My approach is to write everything down in script form. So, I was able to take most of my work and put it together as best as I could and add any other relevant information from my research. Then I hired an editor to organize and structure it.





As far as tips, I can certainly share a few.

Be sure to hire someone who understands your culture and background.

Do your research to find the best publishing company, or if you self-publish, research tips on the best practices.

Be very patient with yourself and the process.



What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am working on a second edition of my first book, Secrets of a Good Wife: Sex Truths and Other Marriage Essentials. It’s due to be published in January 2021.



What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





In one section of my journal, Where it all Went Wrong, I shed light on how negative beliefs and views about sex got started in the church in the first place, and how to change those beliefs. I believe this information is so vital for people to know. It can have the most impactful, life-changing effect on how people view and engage in the sexual experience., which is one of my main goals.



Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





That sexual pleasure is a woman’s birthright and a gift from God to bask in, cherish, engage in and be enjoyed. God designed her body so there is no reason to reject it or be repelled by it. Love you, receive you, be in harmony with you. When she transforms her relationship with sex it will bring joy, bliss, and happiness to her intimate life as well as her marriage.





About the Book

Sex is great and feels real, real good! Societal trends advocate doing whatever feels good, including having sexual intercourse with someone you are not married to. The limelight shining on sex isn’t a good one. It’s almost impossible to find positive models of sex while married, in any medium, today. Television sitcoms, movies, magazines, romance novels, gossip radio, and talk shows all highlight marriages consumed with infidelity, trust issues, dehumanizing sex or a lack of sexual intimacy. Most mediums imply that singles are the ones having the best sex of their lives and, if they do marry, great sex ends after the honeymoon. But the truth is, God has reserved great sex for a husband and his own wife — period! This guide removes all the defective propaganda surrounding sex so that a husband and wife BOTH enjoy sex without any issues. In just 21 days, married couples could be having the best, bed-breaking, intoxicatingly addictive sex with one another. Go ahead and read it…I dare you!