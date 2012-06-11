📚 A Bookish Chat with Lucy Adkins & Becky Breed Authors of THE FIRE INSIDE: A COMPANION FOR THE CREATIVE LIFE @lucyadkins8 @breedbecky #Interview

Lucy Adkins earned her MFA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a writer of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. Her poetry and short fiction have appeared in many journals and anthologies, and her first poetry chapbook, One Life Shining, was published by Pudding House Press. She co-presents the Nebraska Humanities program “Diaries and Letters of Early Nebraska Settlers,” and is a frequent writing instructor for OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and the Larksong Writers’ Workshops. Her book, Two-Toned Dress, was the winner of the 2019 Blue Light Press poetry chapbook contest.

Becky Breed, a veteran educator, poet, and essayist, co-wrote and facilitated “Women at the Springs,” a Nebraska Humanities program empowering women to live more courageously, as well as “The Intergenerational Project” connecting elders and teens through stories to promote communication, writing, and use of the media. She has an Ed.D. in Education, and in addition to teaching at the university level, was the principal of a Gold Star School which was awarded recognition for significant improvements in reading, writing, and math. The students’ resiliency and drive to be the best they can be helped shape the fabric for several of the enclosed essays.

Together the two co-authored Writing in Community: Say Goodbye to Writer’s Block and Transform Your Life, which was awarded an “IPPY” in the Independent Publishers Book Awards. Writing in Community, the first book in their “Essential Writing and Creativity” series, along with the impact of Adkins’ and Breed’s many presentations and workshops led to their being named winners of the 2020 Lincoln, Nebraska Mayor’s Arts Award in Artistic Achievement in Literature.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Lucy Adkins: During the writing of our first book, Writing in Community, we became very aware of the many ways that writers and other artists—musicians, dancers, and visual artists—share the same doubts and fears, the stumbling blocks that keep us from doing our best work. We wanted to write about that, widen the scope and speak to artists of all stripes. We also wanted to point out that we are all creative, each and every one of us, and that when we express that creativity—in whatever way it manifests itself—we open up our lives.

Becky Breed: Over the years, I’ve been discouraged as a writer, and wanted to quit. I also saw many artist friends stop living creative lives because, as you know, the world and all its busyness has a way of swallowing us up. The Fire Inside was written as an inspiration to people, really a kick in the pants, to encourage and get folks jumpstarted along the creative path. Lucy and I recognized that all creatives—every one of us—at times needs encouragement and support to do what we love. The idea to write The Fire Inside was to do all we could to help individuals accomplish those dreams.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

Lucy Adkins: Our ideal reader is someone who recognizes a burning something inside—a desire to create—and wants to connect with that desire. It may be just a little twinge, the hint of a spark, but it is there. It includes also those who have been writing or creating for some time, but would like a little boost, a jolt of energy to keep them going. We would like to provide that boost, and be a companion along the way.

Becky Breed: Anyone who would like to add a spark to their lives and a skip in their step is the ideal reader. Sometimes, we look around us and all we see are grays and browns. We notice our world has become too routine, too ordinary or dull. The Fire Inside offers an opportunity to re-waken the lively spirit, uncover new possibilities, to love more. If you see yourself in a world of diminished color, our book was written for you.





What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Lucy Adkins: I thoroughly enjoyed writing Part I of the book, the invitation to say yes to the creative life. Writing it rekindled the excitement I felt when I first began writing, and I was smiling to myself as I wrote, thinking of the future readers who might begin to feel the same way.

Becky Breed: The writing exercises were the most fun to write. We wanted our creative exercises (in the sections titled For Your Journey) to take the reader away a little bit. To be original, imaginative, and meaningful. And fun! Our goal was to bring out our child-like natures, to help us be more playful and lighthearted on the creative journey. I think we accomplished those things. We have done all the exercises ourselves, stretched ourselves in ways we didn’t anticipate, and did our share of laughing. The writing exercises helped us come alive, and we hope it has the same affect on the reader.

How did you come up with the title?

Lucy Adkins: This came to me in a flash, the way good ideas often come. We have a fire inside us, I thought, a burning desire. I wrote it down and then spoke it out loud. I’m a poet and the sounds of words mean a great deal. The long I vowel sounds in fire and inside sounded just right, and as they expressed the sense of what Becky and I were writing, I knew The Fire Inside would be the title.

Becky Breed: The inspiration for the book title came to my wonderful writing partner, Lucy. One day when we were brainstorming title possibilities, we asked ourselves what was the true essence of our book? What do we want readers to take away? How can we describe the magic, the power of creativity? Several ideas were generated, but when Lucy said we have a fire inside, wh-o-o-sh, it took off and we both knew we landed on our title.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Lucy Adkins: I think people would be surprised and delighted to know that there is a force in the universe, (a divine force, I think) that wants us to create—and is on our side in the creativity business. Surprised to discover this, yes, but actually this might be something they already knew, deep down.

Becky Breed: How easy The Fire Inside is to pick up and read. Whether you have only a little time in your day or much longer, our short meditations can be enjoyed in ten minutes, or you can read our book straight through. When we created the format, we wanted The Fire Inside to be available to the busy mom as well as someone who has hours to spare. Everyone has enough time to read our book!

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Lucy Adkins: First I would say Congratulations! It is wonderful to have a book idea. I’d suggest blocking out a schedule for times to write, and committing to that as much as you can, trying to write at least five days out of seven, even if it’s only fifteen minutes some days. Books are written paragraph by paragraph and page by page, and when you set up a routine, you will accomplish your goal. Then when you have an off week (as you will from time to time) forgive yourself and get back on schedule.

Becky Breed: Find a writing partner or writing/artist community to be part of. Having someone beside you to encourage and support you when the going gets tough may be the most important step that sustains you while you’re working on your first book. We all get down, discouraged some times, and ask ourselves Why am I spending so much time writing this book? Away from my family. Ignoring my home responsibilities. Having a community of two or more to remind you that you are giving life to something that didn’t exist before makes all the difference. Remind each other that writing is a way to give back, to bring forth truth, and that you are planting seeds and bringing them to fruition. What joy!

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Lucy Adkins: Right now, I’m working on the third book in Becky’s and my Essential Writing and Creativity Series. The book, as yet unnamed will be a book of proven writing exercises to help individuals (whether writing alone or in their writing group) to dig deep and unleash their full writing potential. The plan is for it to be completed within the next two years. In addition, my book of poems, A Crazy Little Thing, will be released this fall from Wayne State College. I’m also working on two novels and some short stories.

Becky Breed: I am still writing and sending out encouragement in my regular posts on our website, thewritingandcreativelife.com. I hope the readings can help others rise up and find their voices.

What message are you trying to get across with your book?

Lucy Adkins: The primary message in The Fire Inside is that we are all wildly creative. And when we say yes to creativity, open to the imagination, and keep going wherever creativity leads us, our lives will be enriched beyond measure.

Becky Breed: That we are all incredibly creative and have much to offer to the world. That regardless of our age or circumstance, we can hitch ourselves to the wonder of creativity and enjoy life in new ways. In our writing and creative lives, we have the chance for new beginnings every day and we must learn to claim them.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Lucy Adkins: I’d like to spend time with Chris Bohjalian, author of many books including Midwives and The Sandcastle Girls. I’d like to discuss writing, the good times as well as the hard times, and learn from him his way to excellence.

Becky Breed: Mary Oliver, the widely acclaimed poet, who, through her poetry, shows me the way to be astonished by the world. Isn’t that wonderful?

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Lucy Adkins: I believe that what matters most in the creative life is not the finished sculpture, the completed manuscript (though these are amazing!) it is the daily practice of doing what feeds the soul. The great delight in doing what we love. This is why we wrote The Fire Inside, the joy and fulfillment of bringing something new into the world. We hope our readers will feel that too.

Becky Breed: I’d encourage writers and artists to find your own ways to help the words and ideas come. Whether a muse sits by you for inspiration or a certain energy animates itself around you, believe in it. As Kwame Dawes, winner of a Pushcart Prize, wrote in Wheels, I am listening to the wind/to the voice in the wind telling me/to write it all down. So I do. We hope you do, too.